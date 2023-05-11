UrduPoint.com

US Moves First Abrams Tanks To European Theater For Ukrainians To Train - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The United States has already delivered the first Abrams tanks to the European theater for Ukrainians to train and is doing everything possible to get tanks to Ukraine by early fall, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United States has already delivered the first Abrams tanks to the European theater for Ukrainians to train and is doing everything possible to get tanks to Ukraine by early fall, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We are doing everything possible to accelerate the delivery of these (Abrams) tanks and early fall is a projection," Austin told a Senate committee. "In the meantime, we have moved a number of tanks over into theater so that the Ukrainians can begin training on this capability, and ... by the time they complete that training, the tanks will be available for them to use."

