US Moves Forward to Procure NASAMS Air Defense Systems for Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States has moved forward to procure for Ukraine air defense systems, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a senior defense official said on Monday.

"The United States has now moved forward to procure for Ukraine through USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) air defense systems such as NASAMS," the official said during a press briefing.