(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States is proceeding with its plans for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit China and is taking a close look at the current COVID-19 outbreak in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We are moving forward with the planning for the Secretary to visit Beijing in the coming weeks," Price told a briefing. "We, of course, are paying attention to the course of the COVID-19 outbreak in the PRC, but we still are planning for the Secretary to travel to the PRC early this year as was announced late last year."