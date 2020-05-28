UrduPoint.com
US Moves In Arms Control Sphere Becoming Increasingly Dangerous - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

US actions in the field of arms control are becoming increasingly dangerous and unpredictable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US actions in the field of arms control are becoming increasingly dangerous and unpredictable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Washington's actions are becoming increasingly dangerous and unpredictable," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

She recalled that Washington had withdrawn from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, stopped participating in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program, destroyed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and now decided to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

"And there is still uncertainty about US actions regarding the extension of the agreement on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms. This activity is clearly disruptive. This is a focused policy of the United States, which aim to really demolish all that international legal foundation, on which international stability and security were built," Zakharova said.

