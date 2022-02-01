UrduPoint.com

US Moves Issue Of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away From Minsk Agreements - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away From Minsk Agreements - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States is moving the topic of resolving the situation in Ukraine away from the Minsk agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Monday.

Nebenzia pointed out that US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not mention the Minsk agreements in the remarks she delivered to the UN Security Council earlier.

"That is very indicative," Nebenzia said. "This is the context that we need to use when we're talking about the Ukrainian crisis. The United States is looking at this from a completely different angle."

Nebenzia also said on February 17, Russia will hold a meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Russia will preside with the UN Security Council during the month of February.

The Russian government has expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and over the alliance's plans to further expand eastward, including in Ukraine. Russian officials have also expressed concern about the United States' and its allies' military support for Ukraine, including the increase in the number of instructors near the breakaway Donbas region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the peace process in the Donbas.

>