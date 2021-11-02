US moves to block merger of book publishing powers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a tie-up between two American book publishing powers it says will reduce competition and harm authors and consumers.

Penguin Random House, the largest publisher in the world, last year announced plans to buy rival Simon & Schuster, which the Justice Department said would allow it to "exert outsized influence" over the industry.

"American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger -- lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Noting that only five firms control the US publishing industry, Garland said, "If the world's largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry.

"US media group ViacomCBS announced in November 2020 plans to sell its Simon & Schuster unit to Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of German company Bertelsmann, for $2.2 billion.

The Justice Department said the deal would undermine competition, allowing the companies to control close to half the market for acquiring publishing rights and harming smaller, independent publishers that cannot pay top Dollar to authors, while writers will have less leverage.