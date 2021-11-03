UrduPoint.com

US Moves To Block Merger Of Book Publishing Powers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:08 AM

US moves to block merger of book publishing powers

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a tie-up between two American book publishing powers it says will reduce competition and harm authors and consumers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a tie-up between two American book publishing powers it says will reduce competition and harm authors and consumers.

Penguin Random House, the largest publisher in the world, last year announced plans to buy rival Simon & Schuster, which the Justice Department said would allow it to "exert outsized influence" over the industry.

"American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger -- lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Noting that only five firms control the US publishing industry, Garland said: "If the world's largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry." US media group ViacomCBS in November 2020 announced the deal to sell its Simon & Schuster unit to Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of German company Bertelsmann, for $2.

2 billion.

The Justice Department said the deal would undermine competition, allowing the companies to control close to half the market for acquiring publishing rights and harming smaller, independent publishers that cannot pay top Dollar to authors, while writers will have less leverage.

The statement notes that Penguin Random House in its own documents "views the US publishing market as an 'oligopoly'" and aims to "'cement' its position as the dominant publisher in the United States." In a memo to staff, Simon & Schuster chief executive Jonathan Karp said the companies "strongly disagree with the DOJ that this transaction will harm competition.""Penguin Random House is determined to fight vigorously to bring this transaction to fruition and we will be doing all we can to help in those efforts," he said.

Big-name writers on the roster at Simon & Schuster include Stephen King and Doris Kearns Goodwin, while Barack and Michelle Obama and John Grisham have had books published by Penguin Random House.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Dollar German Company Buy Price United States November 2020 Market Media All Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Prosecution, Defense Make Opening Statements in Tr ..

Prosecution, Defense Make Opening Statements in Trial of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Ri ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

55 minutes ago
 Suspect in Navalny Phone Data Case Serving Jail Ti ..

Suspect in Navalny Phone Data Case Serving Jail Time - Judicial Department

2 minutes ago
 India inspire England's Root ahead of Ashes series ..

India inspire England's Root ahead of Ashes series

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.