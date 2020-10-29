UrduPoint.com
US Moves To Seize Missiles Aboard 2 Captured Yemen-Bound Iranian Ships - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:43 PM



The United States has filed a forfeiture complaint in a bid to seize the missiles and other weapons it found on board two Iranian ships captured en route Yemen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has filed a forfeiture complaint in a bid to seize the missiles and other weapons it found on board two Iranian ships captured en route Yemen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in on Thursday.

"The Justice Department today announced the filing of a complaint to forfeit two shipments of Iranian missiles that the US Navy seized in transit from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to militant groups in Yemen," Demers said in a press briefing.

