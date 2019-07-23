UrduPoint.com
US Moves To Speed Up Summary Migrant Deportations

Tue 23rd July 2019

The Trump administration announced Tuesday new measures to expand its immigration crackdown by permitting more summary deportations of undocumented migrants

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Trump administration announced Tuesday new measures to expand its immigration crackdown by permitting more summary deportations of undocumented migrants.

The new rules allow immigration officials to pick up any undocumented immigrant anywhere in the country and, if the immigrant has been inside the United States less than two years, the officers can decide themselves to have the person deported, rather than have the case decided by an immigration judge.

Formerly officers of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies could arrest and summarily deport a migrant only if they were detained within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the US border and were inside the country less than two weeks.

Cases for more detainees not meeting those parameters would have to be processed in an immigration court.

"The effect of that change will be to enhance national security and public safety -- while reducing government costs -- by facilitating prompt immigration determinations," said a Department of Homeland Security notice published in the Federal Register.

"The new designation will enable DHS to address more effectively and efficiently the large volume of aliens who are present in the United States unlawfully," it said.

The Trump administration has been frustrated by the backlog at immigration courts which often allows detainees to disappear back into the population before their case is heard.

There are currently nearly one million pending cases, according to the website TracImmigration, and the average waiting time for a hearing is nearly two years.

The new rule could accelerate deportations from the estimated 10.5 million undocumented migrants living in the United States, almost two-thirds of them for more than 10 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

