UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Moving Forward With Formal Process Of Removing Turkey From F-35 Program - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:50 PM

US Moving Forward With Formal Process of Removing Turkey From F-35 Program - Pentagon

The United States is in the process of formally removing Turkey from the F-35 jet program after it initially announced it would do so in July 2019, US Defense Department spokesperson Jessica Maxwell told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States is in the process of formally removing Turkey from the F-35 jet program after it initially announced it would do so in July 2019, US Defense Department spokesperson Jessica Maxwell told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our position has not changed. The S-400 is incompatible with the F-35 and Turkey has been suspended from the program. We continue to move forward with the process of formally removing Turkey from the F-35 partnership, as announced in July 2019," Maxwell said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that Washington abrogated the F-35 deal with Ankara while concluding a new deal with other program participants - Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The crisis in the relation between the two NATO members was triggered by Turkey's decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems instead of the American Patriots. The US Senate had passed a bill blocking the delivery of F-35 jets to Turkey on June 18, 2018, while the US government stopped all Turkish pilots training on the F-35 jet in the summer of 2019.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Australia Turkey Washington Canada Norway Ankara Italy United Kingdom United States Netherlands Denmark June July 2018 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Agrees With Putin's Conclusions on ..

1 minute ago

Journalists' Protection Bill to be tabled in assem ..

1 minute ago

Fehmida wants sports encouraged from early age

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Time for Zelenskyy to Learn How to ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Disappointed With Slovakia's Decision to Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says if Zelenskyy Wants to Restore Relations ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.