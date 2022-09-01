UrduPoint.com

US Moving Into Third Stage Of Military Aid To Ukraine - Danish Defense Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Moving Into Third Stage of Military Aid to Ukraine - Danish Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The nations in the NATO alliance are now moving into the third phase of their flow of military aid to Ukraine against Russia, Denmark's Minister of Defense Morten Bodskov told a meeting at the Atlantic Council.

"Security for weapons donations, training initiatives and de-mining initiatives will be on the third phase," Bodskov said on Wednesday.

The first stage of NATO military aid to Ukraine was a spontaneous and unplanned flow of military equipment and supplies from the inventories of NATO member nations, the Danish defense chief said.

The second stage was the Ramstein format which had been lead and organized by the United States and had resulted in an enormous flow of equipment, he said.

A senior US military official on Monday denied reports that US security packages for Ukraine are depleting certain American ammunition stockpiles and affecting its military readiness. The Wall Street Journal, citing US military officials, reported that certain US stockpiles of ammunition, specifically 155 mm shells for the howitzers, were running uncomfortably low because of the Ukraine aid packages and that there are concerns about US military readiness.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance Lead United States Denmark From

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

2 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

2 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

2 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

2 hours ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.