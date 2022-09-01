US Moving Into Third Stage of Military Aid to Ukraine - Danish Defense Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The nations in the NATO alliance are now moving into the third phase of their flow of military aid to Ukraine against Russia, Denmark's Minister of Defense Morten Bodskov told a meeting at the Atlantic Council.

"Security for weapons donations, training initiatives and de-mining initiatives will be on the third phase," Bodskov said on Wednesday.

The first stage of NATO military aid to Ukraine was a spontaneous and unplanned flow of military equipment and supplies from the inventories of NATO member nations, the Danish defense chief said.

The second stage was the Ramstein format which had been lead and organized by the United States and had resulted in an enormous flow of equipment, he said.

A senior US military official on Monday denied reports that US security packages for Ukraine are depleting certain American ammunition stockpiles and affecting its military readiness. The Wall Street Journal, citing US military officials, reported that certain US stockpiles of ammunition, specifically 155 mm shells for the howitzers, were running uncomfortably low because of the Ukraine aid packages and that there are concerns about US military readiness.