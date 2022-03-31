UrduPoint.com

US Moving Ships Out Of Black Sea Ahead Of Russian Operation 'Prudent Decision' - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Moving Ships Out of Black Sea Ahead of Russian Operation 'Prudent Decision' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The decision to move US military fleet out of the Black Sea ahead of the Russian military operation in Ukraine was a "prudent" move to demonstrate unwillingness to escalate the conflict, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"It was a prudent decision to do as we continued to see an invasion (of Ukraine) as more imminent to make it very clear to everybody that the United States was not interested in enforcing a conflict by some posture decision that we are making," Kirby said during a press briefing.

