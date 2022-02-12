US Moving Some Diplomatic Staff From Kiev to Lviv for Safety - State Department

The United States is moving some of its diplomatic personnel from Kiev to Lviv to put distance between them and the border with Russia over safety concerns, the US State Department said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022)

"We're shifting some people there (to Lviv) in part because of its closer proximity to US diplomatic and consular facilities in neighboring countries. So we can maintain close coordination with colleagues in those neighboring countries and ensure that should military action on the part of Russia begin we can move those people safely, should we decide to do so," a senior administration official said.