US Moving Tanks Through Estonia Ahead Of Drills With Finland - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The US army will be moving armored vehicles, such as Abrams tanks, from Lithuania to Finland through Estonia this week ahead of Exercise Arrow 23 with NATO's newest ally, Finland, the US Embassy in Estonia said on Monday.

"The U.S. Army's 1-8 Cavalry Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will conduct operations to send equipment through Estonia and then by ferry through Tallinn's port to Helsinki," the statement read.

The equipment includes nearly an entire armored combined arms battalion, including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, the embassy in Tallinn said.

The battalion is currently stationed in the Lithuanian town of Pabrade, on the border with Belarus.

"I look forward to demonstrating our readiness, lethality, and firepower across the Baltics and in Finland," Cavalry Battalion Commander Jay Ireland said.

The United States has deployed HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia since December as part of a military buildup on NATO's eastern flank. Finland joined NATO on April 4, expanding the alliance's border with Russia by hundreds of miles.

