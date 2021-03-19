US Mulling 6-Month Extension Of Troop Deployment In Afghanistan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Biden administration is considering extending the US troop deployment in Afghanistan by six months instead of pulling out all personnel by the May 1 deadline, CNN reported citing a US defense official.
The report said on Thursday that no final decision has been made, but the US administration would want to get the Taliban movement to agree to the extension.