US Mulling Sending Advanced Patriot Systems PAC-3 To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

US Mulling Sending Advanced Patriot Systems PAC-3 to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States is considering sending an advanced variant of the Patriot air defense system called Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the Patriot PAC-3 is one of the options that the US government is now considering sending to Ukraine so that Kiev is able to intercept ballistic missiles that have been hitting its territory.

Another option that the US defense officials are mulling is contracting US defense industry giant Raytheon Technologies to build new systems, which could take years, the report added.

The news outlet also reported that earlier in the week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley briefed members of the US House of Representatives on the situation in Ukraine and discussed sending Patriots to Ukraine but have not made a final decision yet.

On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems amid a series of Russian strikes.

The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement that the possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would be another provocative step by the Biden administration and may lead to "unpredictable consequences."

On Thursday, responding to Russia's comments regarding possible shipments of Patriot systems to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said that the US does not plan to involve in direct conflict with Moscow and just focuses on providing further security assistance to Ukraine.

