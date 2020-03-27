US Mulls Additional Aid to Italy for Battle Against Coronavirus - Defense Secretary

The United States is prepared to send additional equipment to Italy that is needed to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini on Friday, according a Defense Department readout of the phone conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United States is prepared to send additional equipment to Italy that is needed to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini on Friday, according a Defense Department readout of the phone conversation.

"The [Defense] Secretary noted we are looking at what additional support we can provide," the readout said.

Earlier this week, Guerini asked the United States for critical medical equipment like masks and ventilators, according to media reports.

As of Friday morning, Italy reported more than 80,000 coronavirus cases with more than 8,000 deaths - an indication that about 10 percent of those infected are dying, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials attribute the Italy's high death toll to a lack of medical equipment, among other causes.