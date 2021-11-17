UrduPoint.com

US Mulls COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Everyone At Least 18 Years Old - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:57 PM

US Mulls COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Everyone at Least 18 Years Old - Health Dept.

Data showing COVID-19 booster shots effective at preventing the disease among elderly Americans has prompted US health officials to consider expanding booster availability to all adults, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Data showing COVID-19 booster shots effective at preventing the disease among elderly Americans has prompted US health officials to consider expanding booster availability to all adults, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"FDA (food and Drug Administration) is currently evaluating data on the authorization of booster doses for all people over age 18. As we've done before CDC will quickly review the safety and effectiveness data and make recommendations as soon as we hear from FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Walensky said in a press conference.

Booster jabs are currently authorized for people age 65 and above, those with weakened immune systems and healthcare workers but are not yet available for younger Americans.

"When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease between those who are vaccinated with two doses and those who receive a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower for those who have received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working, Walensky said.

While Wolenski gave no timeline when boosters would become available, media reports suggest approval by both the FDA and CDC could come as early as this week.

Several US states including California, New Mexico, Arkansas, and West Virginia have jumped ahead of Federal health officials and authorized boosters for all adults,, according to media reports.

