US Mulls Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Election Meddling, Hacking - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Biden administration is considering expelling Russian diplomats over alleged meddling in the US presidential election and cyber attacks against the United States, Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report on Wednesday said the US administration has completed an intelligence review of Russia's alleged role in the SolarWinds cyber breach and interference in the 2020 presidential election. The administration is considering action against Russian diplomats, individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and agencies linked to election interference allegations, the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied all US allegations of election meddling and hacking.