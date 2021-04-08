UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mulls Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Election Meddling, Hacking - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Mulls Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Election Meddling, Hacking - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Biden administration is considering expelling Russian diplomats over alleged meddling in the US presidential election and cyber attacks against the United States, Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report on Wednesday said the US administration has completed an intelligence review of Russia's alleged role in the SolarWinds cyber breach and interference in the 2020 presidential election. The administration is considering action against Russian diplomats, individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and agencies linked to election interference allegations, the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied all US allegations of election meddling and hacking.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin United States 2020 All Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

2 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.