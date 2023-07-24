US Mulls Lifting Some Sanctions on China to Restart Cooperation on Fentanyl - Reports

The Biden administration is considering lifting some sanctions on China to restart the bilateral cooperation on combating the fentanyl crisis that claimed more than 105,000 lives in the US in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter

During his meetings in Beijing in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed creating a working group with China to start discussions on a potential deal, the report said.

The deal would entail lifting sanctions on a Chinese police forensics institute that is accused by Washington of human rights abuses, the report added.

The State Department, however, has recently denied media reports that any offers to lift sanctions were made during Blinken's recent trip to China.

According to a WSJ source, Chinese officials "haven't agreed to anything yet," and the Biden administration is "stalled on where to go."

China continues to stand firm that any dialogue on drugs will be possible only after the sanctions are lifted and the police institute removed from the US export blacklist, the report said.

Beijing abandoned cooperation with the United States on narcotics a year ago due to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan, which brought bilateral relations to an all-time low.