Open Menu

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops On Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait Of Hormuz - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States is considering placing armed troops on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as a means to prevent any potential Iranian seizures, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The report, citing four unnamed US officials, said no final decision has been made, but the United States is currently in discussions with its allies in the Persian Gulf about this matter.

According to the report, US Marines and Navy sailors would only board commercial ships if their assistance is requested.

A US Central Command spokesperson declined to comment on this matter.

"We do not discuss future/on-going operations. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

The United States is increasing its military footprint in the Persian Gulf in response to Iran's activity in the region. Last month, the Defense Department announced the United States was sending two amphibious warships and thousands of Marines to the middle East in response to Iran's activity towards commercial ships passing through the Persian Gulf region.

The United States has also sent F-35, F-16 and A-10 military aircraft to the Middle East to bolster security in the region.

Related Topics

Iran United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 minutes ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 minutes ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 minutes ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

15 minutes ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

15 minutes ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

15 minutes ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

30 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

32 minutes ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

12 minutes ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World