US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States is considering placing armed troops on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as a means to prevent any potential Iranian seizures, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The report, citing four unnamed US officials, said no final decision has been made, but the United States is currently in discussions with its allies in the Persian Gulf about this matter.

According to the report, US Marines and Navy sailors would only board commercial ships if their assistance is requested.

A US Central Command spokesperson declined to comment on this matter.

"We do not discuss future/on-going operations. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

The United States is increasing its military footprint in the Persian Gulf in response to Iran's activity in the region. Last month, the Defense Department announced the United States was sending two amphibious warships and thousands of Marines to the middle East in response to Iran's activity towards commercial ships passing through the Persian Gulf region.

The United States has also sent F-35, F-16 and A-10 military aircraft to the Middle East to bolster security in the region.