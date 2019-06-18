US Mulls Rejoining the UN World Tourism Organization - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is making plans to rejoin the UN World Tourism Organization in a bid to create new jobs for Americans in the hospitality industry and highlight the range and quality of American travel destinations, White House Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Emma Doyle told a United Nations conference on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States is making plans to rejoin the UN World Tourism Organization in a bid to create new jobs for Americans in the hospitality industry and highlight the range and quality of American travel destinations, White House Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Emma Doyle told a United Nations conference on Monday.

"At today's Executive Council meeting of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Baku, Azerbaijan, White House Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Emma Doyle announced the [Trump] administration's intent to explore rejoining the Organization," a White House Press release said.

The United States "will now begin negotiations with UNWTO and its member states to seek terms to rejoin that are advantageous to the United States and will maximize benefits to the American tourism sector," the release said.

The Trump administration believes that UNWTO offers great potential to fuel growth in that sector, create new jobs for Americans and highlight the unmatched range and quality of US tourist destinations, according to the release.