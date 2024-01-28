US Mulls Sanctions After Venezuela Court Bars Presidential Hopeful
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The United States on Saturday warned that it could restore sanctions on Venezuela after the country's top court disqualified an opposition presidential hopeful from seeking election this year.
Venezuela's Supreme Court, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro's government, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and also confirmed the ineligibility of her possible replacement, two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.
"The United States is currently reviewing our Venezuela sanctions policy, based on this development and the recent political targeting of democratic opposition candidates and civil society," the State Department said in a statement.
The move follows a deal between Maduro's government and the opposition, reached in Barbados last year, to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers present.
That agreement saw the United States ease sanctions against Venezuela, allowing US-based Chevron to resume limited oil extraction and leading the way to a prisoner swap.
"This deeply concerning decision runs contrary to the commitments made by Maduro and his representatives under the Barbados electoral roadmap agreement to allow all parties to select their candidates for the presidential election," State said.
The Supreme Court said Machado would remain disqualified "for being involved... in the corruption plot orchestrated" by opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Guaido, now in exile, was recognized by dozens of countries as the legitimate winner of elections in 2018 that saw Maduro inaugurated for a second successive term despite widespread fraud claims.
Maduro has not confirmed that he will seek a third term, but is widely expected to do so.
Earlier this week, Maduro said the Barbados agreement was "mortally wounded" after government authorities claimed to have foiled numerous plots to assassinate him.
