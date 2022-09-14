UrduPoint.com

US Mulls Sanctions On China Designed To Prevent Potential Invasion Of Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Biden administration is mulling plans for a sanctions package to potentially impose on China designed to prevent an invasion of Taiwan, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The report added that the European Union is also facing diplomatic pressure from Taiwan to consider similar sanctions.

The discussions within the Biden administration and Taiwan's lobbying of the European Union are in early stages, the report said.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war moved to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations.

