UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mulls Sanctions To Stop Iran's Fuel Exports To Venezuela - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Mulls Sanctions to Stop Iran's Fuel Exports to Venezuela - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States is considering fresh sanctions and legal action to deter Iran from exporting fuel to Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The threat of more penalties comes as five Iranian gasoline tankers are sailing toward Venezuela - which the US sees as a potential lifeline for President Nicolas Maduro's government, the report added.

Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami warned earlier on Wednesday that the country will hesitate if the US attempts to impede the passage of its ships to Venezuela.

Separately, an unnamed military source told the ISNA news agency that the US navy's fresh warning for vessels in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman to stay at least 100 meters away from its ships would not affect Iran's navigation in the region.

Related Topics

Iran Oman Isna United States Venezuela From Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

57 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

1 hour ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.