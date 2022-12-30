UrduPoint.com

US Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles To Ukraine In Future Aid Package - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine in Future Aid Package - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The United States is considering including Bradley Fighting Vehicles in a future US military assistance package for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A final decision to send the Bradleys to Ukraine has not been made, the report said.

A Pentagon spokesperson, when asked about the report, said there are no security assistance announcements to make today.

The lightly armored Bradley vehicle is armed with a 25 mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles

Moreover, the report said, citing to sources, that the Patriot missile defense system that the United States will send to Ukraine will not become operational before the spring due to the extensive training Ukrainian forces will undergo.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Vehicles Vehicle United States

Recent Stories

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

2 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

2 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

2 hours ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

2 hours ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

2 hours ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.