US Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine in Future Aid Package - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The United States is considering including Bradley Fighting Vehicles in a future US military assistance package for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A final decision to send the Bradleys to Ukraine has not been made, the report said.

A Pentagon spokesperson, when asked about the report, said there are no security assistance announcements to make today.

The lightly armored Bradley vehicle is armed with a 25 mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles

Moreover, the report said, citing to sources, that the Patriot missile defense system that the United States will send to Ukraine will not become operational before the spring due to the extensive training Ukrainian forces will undergo.