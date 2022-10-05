UrduPoint.com

US Murders Up 4.3% To 22,900 Cases Last Year - FBI

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:23 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The number of murders in the United States increased by 4.3% year-on-year to in 2021 to 22,900 registered cases, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, the estimated number of murders saw a 4.

3% increase, which did not constitute a statistically significant change from 2020 levels," the FBI said in a new crime report.

The violent crime rate remained at or near the level registered in 2020, according to the report.

