US Murders Up 4.3% to 22,900 Cases Last Year - FBI

The number of murders in the United States increased by 4.3% year-on-year to in 2021 to 22,900 registered cases, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The number of murders in the United States increased by 4.3% year-on-year to in 2021 to 22,900 registered cases, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, the estimated number of murders saw a 4.

3% increase, which did not constitute a statistically significant change from 2020 levels," the FBI said in a new crime report.

The violent crime rate remained at or near the level registered in 2020, according to the report.