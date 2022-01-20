UrduPoint.com

US Museum Of Natural History Removing Roosevelt's Statue In Push Against Racism - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The bronze statue to the 26th president of the United States Theodore Roosevelt is being removed from the National Museum of Natural History due to the protests it triggered as a symbol of colonialism and racism, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

In June 2021, the New York City Public Design Commission decided to remove the statue from the museum. In November, 2021, the commission announced that the monument will be transferred to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential library in North Dakota.

The monument is expected to completely leave the museum in a week.

The removal reportedly cost the authorities about $2 million, with several preservation specialists and many workers involved in the process.

The statue of Roosevelt was designed by the US sculptor James Earle Fraser in 1939. The author portrayed the president on horseback surrounded by an African man and a Native American man on foot. The monument has been placed at the National Museum of Natural History since 1940.

Since 1970s the artwork has been the subject of continuing protests by various activists, who believe the statue is a vestige of colonialism and racism.

