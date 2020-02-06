UrduPoint.com
US Museum Targets Gender Gap By Acquiring Only Works By Women

Thu 06th February 2020

US museum targets gender gap by acquiring only works by women

An American museum has come up with a bold way to boost women's participation in the arts: this year it will only acquire works by females

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :An American museum has come up with a bold way to boost women's participation in the arts: this year it will only acquire works by females.

The Baltimore Museum of Art, in the state of Maryland, is best known for housing the largest public collection of Matisse works anywhere in the world.

Late last year it attracted major press attention with word that in 2020 it would only purchase works by women, drawing both praise and skepticism.

"I think it's a radical and timely decision in 2020, to take the bull by the horns and do this," the museum's director Christopher Bedford told AFP.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

It also gave the museum pause to do some soul-searching: of its 95,000 works, only four percent are by women artists, says Bedford.

"We're an institution largely built by women leaders," he said.

The museum's first director was a woman. And it is largely thanks to two women -- the Cone sisters -- and their friendship with Henri Matisse that the museum boasts such a rich collection of works by the French artist.

