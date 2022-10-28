UrduPoint.com

US Music Star Jerry Lee Lewis Dies At 87 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 11:46 PM

One of the most famous US singers and songwriters Jerry Lee Lewis died at the age of 87, CNN reported on Friday, citing Lewis' representative Zach Farnum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) One of the most famous US singers and songwriters Jerry Lee Lewis died at the age of 87, CNN reported on Friday, citing Lewis' representative Zach Farnum.

The legendary musician died of natural causes in his home in the state of Mississippi, the report said.

Lewis' wife was near him at the moment of death, the report added.

Lewis was born in 1938 in the state of Louisiana and began his music career at the age of 18. He became one of the most influential musicians of 20th century.

He received four Grammy awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and two Grammy Hall of Fame Awards.

In 1986, Lewis was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, Lewis was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

