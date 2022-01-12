US Must Abandon Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Ambassador Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called on the US to abandon aggressive rhetoric against Russia and move the military potential away from the Russian borders.

"It's time to abandon the aggressive rhetoric of foreign expansion, and think about how future generations will live together.

To do this, you need to do very little - respect your neighbor, avoid threats and move your military potential away from the Russian borders," Antonov said in a statement posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook.