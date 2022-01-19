US Must Abandon Plans to Supply Arms to Ukraine - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United States should reaffirm its interest in the diplomatic resolution of tensions around Ukraine by refusing to supply weapons to Kiev, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"If the United States is truly committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, it should abandon plans to supply new batches of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the embassy said on Facebook.