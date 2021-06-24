US Must Acknowledge 'One-China Principle,' Stop Contacts With Taiwan - Beijing

The Chinese Defense Ministry has called on the United States to stop any military contacts with Taiwan, saying that seeking independence for the island "means war."

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Chinese Defense Ministry has called on the United States to stop any military contacts with Taiwan, saying that seeking independence for the island "means war."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs. China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan, any attempt by the US to use Taiwan to contain China," ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang told a briefing.

The official further urged the US to realize that the growth and development of China "cannot be stopped by anyone or any force," so Washington should accept the one-China principle, as national reunification is a "historical necessity."

"The peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are the common aspiration of the people.

'Taiwan independence' is a dead-end road, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means war," he added.

Official relations between the central government of China and the island province stopped in 1949, when the Kuomintang government, led by Chiang Kai-shek, fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war.

In the 1980s, Beijing and Taipei resumed informal contacts, and the central government proposed a "one country - two systems" model, which was rejected by Taiwan though.

The US, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island and is selling billions of Dollars' worth of weapons to Taiwan.