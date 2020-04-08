UrduPoint.com
US Must Act To Shut Down Wildlife Markets Worldwide For Posing Health Threats - Senators

US Must Act to Shut Down Wildlife Markets Worldwide for Posing Health Threats - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Department of State must launch a drive in cooperation with other US government agencies to shut down the illegal global trade in wildlife because of the risks it poses to human health, seven US senators wrote in a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that was revealed on Wednesday.

"We are writing to urge you to take action, in partnership with other Federal agencies, to shut down [the] global, illicit wildlife trade and prevent and anticipate future outbreaks of zoonotic disease," the senators wrote in the letter which was sent on Tuesday and made public on Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three out of four new cases of new emerging infectious diseases come from animal diseases transmitted to the human population, the senators wrote.

"Poorly regulated markets where wild animals and wildlife parts and products are sold provide significant opportunities for the human animal interactions that lead to disease transmissions," the letter said.

The letter was signed by senators Chris Coons, Cory Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse, Rob Portman, Lindsey Graham, Richard Burr and Tom Udall.

More Stories From World

