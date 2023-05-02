UrduPoint.com

US Must Avoid Driving Further Military Cooperation Between Russia, China - Milley

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:24 PM

The United States must avoid driving Russia and China to cooperate more closely in the military realm, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday

"Unlike the Cold War, now, you've got three great powers in the world: the United States, China, and Russia," Milley said during an interview with Foreign Affairs.

"So what we have to be conscious of, is not to drive China and Russia close together in a military sense."

A so-called tripolar world is more complicated than the bipolar world of the Cold War, Milley added.

There are "indicators" that Russia and China are moving closer together, which bears watching carefully, Milley said.

However, the US has not yet seen a "full-fledged" geopolitical alliance form between Russia and China, Milley said.

World Russia China Alliance United States

