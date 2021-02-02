US Must Avoid Relying on Russia, Venezuela for Energy - Biden Deputy Defense Chief Nominee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Reliance on countries like Russia and Venezuela to fulfill energy needs is not good for the United States, US Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks said on Tuesday.

"It is generally bad," Hicks said during her confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The United States is interested in being independent from foreign energy resources."

Growing alternative energy sources, she added, is vital for the United States.

If confirmed, Hicks would become the first woman to hold the number 2 position at the US Defense Department.