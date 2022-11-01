US Must Be Part of Ukraine Talks, But Major Shift Needed to Build Trust - Senate Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States should be part of possible peace talks with Ukraine because the US started the conflict, but a fundamental shift is needed to build trust and a massive cleanup of the intelligence agencies, LaRouche independent Senate candidate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"I think the US has to be at the table because we are an instigator," Sare said. "(But) there's no reason (for Russia) to trust such negotiations without a fundamental shift in the United States... we have betrayed our word so many times."

The senate candidate said Congressman Paul Gosar from Arizona has offered that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet in his state.

However, she added, the US track record of betrayal would likely be of great concern for Putin.

Moreover, the US intelligence agencies have been given way too much power to do things, "behind the backs of even members of Congress," she said.

Sare also said former President Donald Trump and his National Security Aide Michael Flynn made noises about reorganizing the intelligence agencies.

"We have a massive cleanup to do in the United States," Sare said. "I think we need a total audit of the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, the DIA - all of them.

"

Sare said she read that Russia has evidence the British, a US ally, were involved in supervising the recent terrorist drone attacks on the Navy near Sevastopol.

"So, you know, how can you ignore this?" she asked.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

US voters head to the polls on November 8 to determine who will control congress, with the Democrats at risk of losing both chambers.

Sare is competing for the New York seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sare, according to her campaign site, is running against the interests of Wall Street and in support of a new world economic order.

Sare was the founder and co-director of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus and worked as an organizer for Lyndon LaRouche, a political figure who ran as a third party candidate in several presidential elections. In 2012 and 2014, Sare ran for the House seat in New Jersey's 5th congressional district.