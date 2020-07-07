US Must Compensate Iran for Sanctions Damage No Matter Who Becomes Next President - Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United States should compensate Iran for damage caused by sanctions, no matter who becomes the next US president, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"In 2021, President [Donald] Trump or another president will sit in the White House, whoever sits there, responsibility from the previous government, including for damage to the Iranian people and economy, will pass to him," Zarif said.

"They [the US authorities] will have to compensate for the damage, return to international agreements, it does not matter who will be in the White House," he said during a virtual discussion in the framework of the Mediterranean Dialogue.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would negotiate with Washington only within the framework of the nuclear deal and on condition of payment of compensation for damage. Before, he emphasized that Iran's losses due to US sanctions amounted to about $50 billion, which is comparable to last year's two budgets.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.