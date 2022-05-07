UrduPoint.com

US Must Confront Both Russia As Acute Threat, China As Challenger - Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The Biden administration is determined to confront Russia in Europe as an "acute threat to the international system" and simultaneously face off against China as its global pacing challenge in the Indo-Pacific theater, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday.

"Russia poses an acute threat to the international system, as illustrated by its ongoing war of choice and its brutal tactics. Our National Defense Strategy fully accounts for Russia's threats in Europe and beyond," Hicks said in prepared remarks at the Ronald Reagan Institute.

However, Hicks also said that the United States simultaneously had to confront China as its main global strategic competitor.

"But even as we confront Russia's aggression and malign activities, the strategy is clear that China is our military's most-consequential strategic competitor and pacing challenge," Hicks said.

Therefore, the current US campaigning efforts would be focused on the Indo-Pacific and Europe, she added.

