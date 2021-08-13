UrduPoint.com

US Must Confront Spread Of Domestic Terrorism - Biden

Fri 13th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States must confront the spread of domestic terrorism, President Joe Biden said on Thursday marking the fourth anniversary of the violent riots in Charlottesville.

"We must acknowledge what America's intelligence community has already confirmed, and what Charlottesville and so many other communities know all too well: the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland in recent years has been domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy. We cannot ignore it. We must confront the spread of hate-fueled violence in every form," Biden said in a statement.

Biden has equated Neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists and called them forces of hate and violence.

"With torches in their hands and veins bulging from their necks, they spewed the same antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the 1930s and with the same beatings and bigotry we saw in Jim Crow America for nearly a century," he said.

Events in Charlottesville motivated him to run for president, Biden acknowledged.

"My Administration laid out America's first-ever comprehensive effort to take on the threat of domestic terrorism," he said. "We are doing so by countering and reducing online radicalization and recruitment to violence, disrupting the networks that inspire violence by domestic terrorists and hate groups, and providing new resources for communities to build up local resilience against the spread of hate."

A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 descended into violence, with a white nationalist killing a counter-protester and injuring others when he drove into a crowd.

