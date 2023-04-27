US Must Continue Adding Chinese Companies to Export Control List - Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States needs to continue placing Chinese companies on export controls lists, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

"You know, since I have been Secretary, not very long, we've put hundreds of new Chinese companies on the list. About a quarter of the Chinese companies on the Entity List were put there in my tenure. And we have to continue. So we need the resources in order to be able to protect America and to protect our technology," said Raimondo during a Senate budget hearing.

The Commerce Control List (CCL), which includes over 3,000 items covered by the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), is maintained by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). This list governs the export of commodities, software, and technology that are viewed as critical to national security.

Raimondo also added that since she's been secretary, she's overseen the addition of over 200 Chinese companies to the Entity List.