(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States must end economic dependence on Beijing in this new Cold War era in order to stop China's rise, Senator Tom Cotton said on Thursday.

"The greatest foreign policy challenge America faces... is our new Cold War with China," Cotton told a Reagan Foundation podcast as he unveiled a new report on how to counter Beijing. "We need to stop China's rise."

Cotton's new report calls for a "targeted decoupling" from China's economy and for massive cuts in the number of Chinese students studying in the United States.

In particular, he demanded an end to granting visas for Chinese students to study science and technology at graduate and postgraduate levels.

Cotton also called for sanctioning alleged human rights abusers and Chinese companies that steal American intellectual property.

A nation like the United States that was dependent on China for essential medicines and medical supplies as well as the rare earth elements necessary for its high tech devices and to keep its combat aircraft in the sky was not secure and was not a superpower, Cotton said.