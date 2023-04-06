Close
US Must Ensure Arms Sales Will Reach Taiwan On 'Very Timely Basis' - McCarthy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US Must Ensure Arms Sales Will Reach Taiwan on 'Very Timely Basis' - McCarthy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States must continue its arms sales to Taiwan and ensure that they reach the island in a very timely manner, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

"We must continue the arms sales to Taiwan and make sure such sales reach Taiwan on a very timely basis," McCarthy said after meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is visiting the United States this week.

