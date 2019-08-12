UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Must Extend Temporary Protected Status For Honduran, Salvadoran Immigrants - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

US Must Extend Temporary Protected Status for Honduran, Salvadoran Immigrants - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The United States must extend Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras, US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Monday upon the conclusion of his visit to the two countries.

"Temporary Protected Status for individuals from both countries must be immediately extended," Engel said in a statement.

Engel had joined during his visit House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers who reviewed the positive impact of US assistance in addressing the long-term challenges that drive child and family migration to the United States as well as the immigrants' Temporary Protected Status.

Engel said improving the rule of law in El Salvador will help create the conditions on the ground that encourage citizens to remain in the country and not make the dangerous journey north to the US-Mexico border.

In Honduras, the United States should also support a program fighting against corruption, Engel added.

The Temporary Protected Status was established by Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990. The renewable program allows foreign citizens who cannot safely return to their home countries as a result of military conflicts or natural disasters to legally reside in the United States.

Related Topics

Corruption Visit Nancy El Salvador United States Honduras Border Congress Family From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

2 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

2 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

4 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.