US Must Face Total War Threat as 'Back to the Future' Possible Reality - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The unexpected length and intensity of the continuing conflict in Ukraine should teach US Defense Department planners that total war between superpowers and other major industrialized nations should not be regarded as inconceivable in the coming decades, Marine Corps Combatant Development Command Chief Brig. Gen. Mark Clingan said.

"Total war could be a reality as we go back into the future," Clingan told a conference at the Atlantic Council on the military lessons to be learned from the first year of the Ukraine conflict on Monday.

US war planners will be forced to take seriously the need to defend the homeland, including civilian centers as well as major airfields and ports from major attacks in the event of such a conflict, Clingan said.

"Force protection will be key to protecting ports, airfields and (the) civilian population," Clingan said.

All of Europe was now within the weapon-contested zone opened up by the Ukraine conflict, Clingan added.