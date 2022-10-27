The United States must factor in China's (PRCs) nuclear expansion into the arms control approaches with Russia and may need to consider force adjustments, the US Defense Strategy said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States must factor in China's (PRCs) nuclear expansion into the arms control approaches with Russia and may need to consider force adjustments, the US Defense Strategy said.

"The PRC's nuclear expansion and the changes this could bring to its strategy present new complexities.

In the near-term, we must factor this into our arms control and risk reduction approaches with Russia," the Defense Strategy said.

The United States recognizes there may be a necessity to consider nuclear strategy and force adjustments as the security environment evolves, the Defense Strategy also said.

"Our plans and capabilities must also account for the fact that the PRC increasingly will be able to execute a range of nuclear strategies to advance its goals," the Defense Strategy added.