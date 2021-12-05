US Must Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Responsible politicians in Western countries must sooner or later force Ukrainian leadership to comply with the Minsk Agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Sunday.

"We are not opposed to the United States playing some role, but this role, in our opinion, must first of all consist of forcing Kiev to fully comply with the Minsk agreements, to which there is no alternative," Grushko told reporters.