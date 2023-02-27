US Must Galvanize Rest of World to Ensure China Does Not Coerce Taiwan - Ambassador

The United States must inspire the world is responsible the international community to ensure that China cannot get away with coercing and intimidating Taiwan, US Ambassador to China William Burns said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States must inspire the world is responsible the international community to ensure that China cannot get away with coercing and intimidating Taiwan, US Ambassador to China William Burns said on Monday,

"It's also, I think, our responsibility to galvanize the rest of the world to make sure that the Chinese cannot get away with coercion or intimidation against Taiwan itself," Burns said during a discussion United States leadership hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Burns explained that the United States has a unique responsibility toward Taiwan, including ensuring that the island can deter any potential Chinese offensive actions.

Per the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the US military has an obligation to be deployed in and around Taiwan to protect it from hostile acts, he said.

Burns recalled that the Chinese military conducted military exercises and test-launched missiles over Taiwan after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island despite strong protests by Beijing.

The actions of the Chinese military highlight Beijing's intimidation toward Taipei, Burns said.

"We want to live in a world where big countries can't push small countries around," Burns added.