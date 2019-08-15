UrduPoint.com
US Must Get Much Tougher On Street Crime In Wake Of Philadelphia Shooting - Trump

Law enforcement in the United States must get much tougher on perpetrators of street crime, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday in wake of a shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that left six police officers wounded

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Law enforcement in the United States must get much tougher on perpetrators of street crime, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday in wake of a shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that left six police officers wounded.

"The Philadelphia shooter should never have been allowed to be on the streets," Trump said via Twitter. "He had a long and very dangerous criminal record. Long sentence - must get much tougher on street crime!"

On Wednesday afternoon, police officers entered a house in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in Philadelphia in an attempt to serve a narcotics warrant.

The man sought by police opened fire as some officers entered his house and got trapped there while others escaped through the window. Six officers were wounded by the time the man surrendered almost eight hours later, local media reported.

"We do know this guy came actually outside with a gun ... so this could have been even more dangerous and volatile if not for the professionalism of the Swat team," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said during a press conference.

All six police officers were released from hospital by Thursday morning, according to media reports.

More Stories From World

