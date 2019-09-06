UrduPoint.com
US Must Halt Trade Talks With Brazil Until Action Taken To Protect Amazon - Senators

Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:56 PM

The United States must suspend trade talks with Brazil until President Jair Bolsonaro enforces laws to protect the Amazon forest, nearly a dozen US senators said in a letter released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States must suspend trade talks with Brazil until President Jair Bolsonaro enforces laws to protect the Amazon forest, nearly a dozen US senators said in a letter released on Friday.

"Absent meaningful action by President Bolsonaro to protect the Amazon, the United States must make it clear that it will not negotiate with Brazil on trade," the lawmakers said in a letter to the US Trade Representative's office. "The United States cannot treat this as business as usual.

The senators also called on Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to negotiate an end to the US-China trade war that had forced Beijing to import more beef and soybeans from Brazil, leading farmers to cut down more of the Amazon forest for agriculture, the release noted.

The letter was signed by Senators Chris Murphy, Brian Schatz, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Tom Udall, Kirsten Gillibrand, Patrick Leahy, Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar.

